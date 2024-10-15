Citadel: Honey Bunny Trailer Out! Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Bring High-Octane Action (Watch)

The trailer for Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is finally out, and fans are super excited! In this upcoming series, both Varun and Samantha play spies, and the action-packed trailer has everyone buzzing. Clocking in at 2 minutes and 51 seconds, the trailer is intense and full of action. Honestly, there’s more gunfire than dialogue, but that just adds to the thrill.

Citadel: Honey Bunny takes us back to the 90s with a story loaded with crazy stunts, high-octane action, and thrilling moments. Varun plays Bunny and Samantha plays Honey, both spies who get pulled into the world of espionage. Years later, their dangerous past catches up with them, and they have to come together again to protect their daughter, Nadia. Talking about his role, Varun said, “Bunny is totally different from any character I’ve played before. As a spy, he’s living a double life, and that made it super exciting for me. Plus, the stunts were intense, so I had to prep a lot physically and mentally. It’s definitely one of the most challenging roles I’ve taken on.”

The series also features the super talented KK Menon, along with a solid supporting cast including Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivnkit Parihar, and Kashvi Majumdar.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is dropping on Prime Video on November 7 and will be available in India and over 240 other countries. Directed by Raj and DK, who also co-wrote it with Sita R. Menon, the series is produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO.