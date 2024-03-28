‘Civil War’ to open Red Lorry Film Festival in Mumbai

Mumbai, March 28 Hollywood movie ‘Civil War’ will be the opening film at the upcoming inaugural edition of the Red Lorry Film Festival.

The festival, which will feature over 100 titles from across the globe, offers attendees a chance to be a part of the exclusive premiere of ‘Civil War’ before its global release.

‘Civil War’ follows the story of a small team of military-embedded journalists who travel to the United States as the country is embroiled in its first Civil War since the 1800s, where the states of California and Texas have seceded from the nation to form the Western Forces.

Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, "We are thrilled to present 'Civil War' as the opening film of Red Lorry Film Festival. From its visually stunning poster to its high production value, this film is a testament to the excellence of cinema.

"With impeccable sound design, cinematography of A+ quality, and critics debating if it's Alex Garland's finest work, 'Civil War' promises an unforgettable cinematic experience. Its gripping narrative and sheer brilliance across every cinematic sphere ensure that watching this film on the big screen will be an experience you won't want to miss."

The film, being released by PVR INOX Pictures in India, boasts of a star-studded cast including Cannes Award-winning actress Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura of ‘Narcos’ fame, Nick Offerman, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

BookMyShow’s Red Lorry Film Festival will be held from April 5 to 7 at Maison INOX in Jio World Plaza and Maison PVR at Jio World Drive in Mumbai.

