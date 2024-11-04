"Clashes do impact film's business": Bhushan Kumar on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' vs 'Singham Again'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Producer Bhushan Kumar feels the avoidance of clash could have led to far better box office numbers for his film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'.

Speaking to ANI, Bhushan Kumar said, "I am extremely happy for the love our film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is receiving from the audience. It's been only a few days since the film hit the theatres and it has already done great business...Ya, I do feel the clash between (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again') could have been averted but we all had our own compulsions and commitments. Clashes do hamper the business. The numbers could have been far better if there was a solo release."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' stars Kartik alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. It is directed by Anees Azmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy franchise.

The first part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in 2007 and it starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

The latest part was released on Diwali and faced a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'.'Singham Again' features a galaxy of stars including Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Both films registered a bumper opening. As per trade expert Taran Adarsh, Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again' raked in Rs 43.70 cr. On the other hand, Anees Bazmee's film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' minted Rs 36.60 crore.

