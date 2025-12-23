"Clear violation of women's dignity, personal space": VHRP's Yamuna Pathak on Samantha fan mob incident

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 23 : Vishva Hindu Raksha Parishad (VHRP) National Woman President Yamuna Pathak strongly condemned the alleged mobbing of actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu by fans at a public event in Hyderabad, terming the incident a "clear violation of women's dignity and personal space".

Speaking toon Monday, Yamuna Pathak criticised the conduct of fans at the event and said such behaviour could not be justified in the name of admiration or enthusiasm.

Referring to the recent incident involving actor Niddhi Aggerwal as well, she said the repeated nature of such episodes highlighted a disturbing pattern in the treatment of women celebrities at public appearances.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's incident came days after actress Niddhi Aggerwal witnessed a chaotic crowd situation at a Hyderabad mall during the promotion of her upcoming film 'The Raja Saab'.

"What happened to Samantha Ruth Prabhu is not fan enthusiasm. It is a clear violation of women's dignity and personal space. After Niddhi Aggarwal, this repeated pattern exposes a dangerous mindset where celebrity women are treated as public property rather than individuals with rights and boundaries," Pathak said.

She further asserted that breaching personal space and intimidating women under the guise of admiration amounted to harassment and should not be normalised. Calling for stricter measures, Pathak urged authorities and event organisers to ensure adequate security arrangements at public events.

"Breaching personal space and intimidating the women under the garb of admiration is harassment. Calling it excitement only normalises this conduct and silences accountability. Authorities must ensure strict security protocols at public events, and perpetrators must face consequences," said Yamuna Pathak.

As per the viral videos on the internet, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was attending a public event in Hyderabad on December 21 when a large crowd surrounded her, making it difficult for her to move. The actor was reportedly seen struggling to make her way to her vehicle as fans rushed towards her.

Samantha appeared visibly calm and composed despite the chaotic crowd, which made movement nearly impossible. The actor was present at an event as a special guest when her exit from the venue triggered a rush among fans.

The episode sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many users criticising the lack of civic sense among fans and raising concerns over the safety of women at public gatherings. Several commentators also pointed to lapses in crowd management and called upon organisers and management teams to strengthen security arrangements.

The incident involving Samantha came days after actor Niddhi Aggerwal faced a similar situation in Hyderabad during the promotion of her upcoming film 'The Raja Saab'. During the launch of the song 'Sahana Sahana', Niddhi Aggerwal was reportedly mobbed and pushed by fans while exiting the venue.

Videos from the event showed the situation turning chaotic as a large crowd closed in around the actor, making it difficult for her to reach her car.

Despite the presence of escorts, the actor appeared uncomfortable and terrified as she tried to move through the tightly packed group. Before long, clips from the event began spreading on social media, drawing strong reactions from users who raised concerns over safety at public events.

Following the incident, Hyderabad Police registered a suo motu case against the organisers of the 'Raja Saab' song-release event. The case was registered under the jurisdiction of the KPHB police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor