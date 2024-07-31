Climax Scene of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule Leaked Online, Fans Demand Action from Filmmakers

Pushpa 2 is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024, featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and other well-known actors from the South Indian film industry. The first part concluded with an engaging cliffhanger, leaving fans eagerly curious about what will happen in Pushpa 2: The Rise. However, the climax of the movie has been leaked on social media, causing frustration among fans, who are now calling on the filmmakers to take strong action against the individual responsible for the leak.

Allu Arjun's climax scene leaked online, despite not being intended for release. The video shows an extra being hoisted by ropes, with no visible lead actors, making it unclear if it was filmed on the set of Sukumar’s project. Frustrated fans are calling for the video’s removal, urging Mythri Movie Makers to take action. Comments include “Orey endukra leak chestunaru” (Why leak the video?) and “Bro delete chey” (Delete it bro), with some suggesting the producers intervene, citing concerns over job losses: “Mythri movies vaalu chaala kopam ga unnaru anta and people are losing their job..please delete it bro.”

The multi starrer film is all set to be released on December 6. Arjun, Rashmika, and Fahadh will return as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. The first film, released in December 2021, showcased Pushpa's journey from daily wage worker to red sanders smuggler to gangster, and was highly successful, including in Hindi markets. Devi Sri Prasad, who composed the first film's music, is also creating the score for the sequel, with two songs—Pushpa Pushpa and Sooseki—already released and well-received.