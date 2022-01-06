Close friend confirms, Hadrik Pandya's wife Natasa is not pregnant!

The rumors of cricketers Hardik Panday's wife pregnancy had created a storm on the internet, earlier on Christmas when the couple posted their celebration pictures many assumed that Natasa is again going to be a mom by seeing her belly, and the couple didn't give any confirmation on this news yet.

But one of their close friend who was also present at the party revealed that this all rumors are fake. Actor-model Aleksandar Alex Ilic cleared that all rumors are fake, on being asked about Natasa's pregnancy he said “No. As much as I know.” When he asked about the rumors of pregnancy he said, “I don’t know anything. Till they don’t come out about anything, I cannot talk much about it.”

He also mentioned that when the rumors were doing rounds on Natasa's pregnancy on the internet, “We laughed about it." Ilic also spoke about his equation with Natasa he said “She is like my sister. I have known her for years and we have good memories together. We are like a family. I chill most of my time with them. Both of them are very sweet and welcoming. Whenever I’m at their house, I feel like I’m at home.”