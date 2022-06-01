CM Mamata Banerjee announces gun salute for KK

Kolkata Police will give gun salute to Singer KK's mortal remains as it reached Kolkata Airport," West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced.The 53-year-old singer took ill while performing at an event in Kolkata. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. PM Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar and many other prominent celebs mourned his demise.

Regarded as one of the most versatile singers in the music industry, was known for innumerable popular hits such as Pal, Yaaron, Humdum Suniyo Re, Dil Ibadat among others. He had recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, and Gujarati. KK fell ill while performing at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata, for Gurudas College's fest. He returned to his hotel in Esplanade and collapsed after which he was rushed to Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) at around 10:30 pm, where he was declared dead

