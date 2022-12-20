Coal mine climax shoot rolls out for Nani-starrer 'Dasara'

Hyderabad, Dec 20 Tollywood's 'Natural Star' Nani's much-awaited pan-India project 'Dasara' is speeding towards completion as the movie shoot enters the last leg.

A new schedule of the movie rolled out on Tuesday in the Godavarikhani coal mine set. It is a 15-day schedule where the important climax sequence is going to be shot.

Updating his fans, Nani posted a picture of the location on Instagram and wrote, "Day one of the last schedule. Mind, body, heart, and rage at its full potential."

According to unit members, this shoot schedule is the most important sequence of the film and will be the highlight of the movie. After this schedule, only one song remains to be canned.

Srikanth Odela is debuting as director with the movie being mounted on a large scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

Starting from Nani's first look to the recently released first song 'Dhoom Dhaam', which got a terrific response, the movie is rousing all-round curiosity.

Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are the important cast members of the film, which has music by Santhosh Narayanan. Sathyan Sooryan is handling cinematography.

'Dasara' will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on March 30, 2023.

