Cody Christian to star in sci-fi thriller 'SYNC'

Washington [US], September 6 : Cody Christian, Jonetta Kaiser, and Michael Pare have landed lead roles in the upcoming sci-fi thriller SYNC, which is being introduced at the Toronto Film Festival's informal market, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Christian will play a grieving man in the year 2035 who turns to advanced technology to reconnect with an AI version of his deceased fiancee, played by Kaiser. However, as their virtual interactions continue, Christian's character begins to notice strange issues with her programming.

Christian is known for his roles as Mike Montgomery on Pretty Little Liars and Asher Adams on the CW's All American, where he starred for six seasons. He also voiced the iconic mercenary Cloud Strife in Square Enix's Final Fantasy video games and was nominated for a BAFTA Award for his performance.

SYNC marks RJ Zabasky's feature directorial debut, who also wrote the screenplay. The film will begin shooting in Los Angeles this fall. The supporting cast includes Jake Ebright, Abigaille Ozrey, Emily Ozrey, Jill Lover, and Frederick Trankels.

Zabasky is producing the project under his Doolin Entertainment banner alongside Kami Norton, Evan Sorlien, and Vincent Young, with Jaime Gallagher and Jacob Samuel co-producing.

Christian is represented by AKA Talent Agency, Williams Unlimited, The Brand Partners, and Hayes Robbins of GGSSC. Kaiser is repped by Defining Artists Agency and LINK Entertainment. Pare is represented by Sovereign Talent Group and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor