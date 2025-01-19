Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Chris Martin Apologises to Indian Fans for British Colonial Past (Watch Video)

Coldplay is currently on tour and recently performed in India, where the first concert on January 18 concluded on a high note. Fans were left in awe of the band's mesmerizing performance, with many describing it as a priceless experience. One moment that stood out was when lead singer Chris Martin apologized for Britain’s colonial rule. A video of him expressing his sentiments and gratitude to the audience has since gone viral on social media.

In the video shared by a fan, Chris can be heard saying, “This is our fourth visit to India and the second time we’re playing here. The first time we played a long show, and we could not have asked for a better audience. Thank you for coming today, everybody!” He added, “It is amazing to us that you welcome us even though we are from Great Britain. Thank you for forgiving us for all the bad things that Great Britain has done.”

Fans were quick to react to the heartfelt statement. One commented, “Haha, he's so real for that.” Another wrote, “He is the embodiment of ‘unity through music’!” A third remarked, “Chris is healing intergenerational trauma with a mic, a stage, and some tunes.”

Since arriving in India last Thursday, Chris has been soaking in the sights and sounds of Mumbai. He is accompanied by his actor-girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, and the two have been spotted exploring the city hand in hand. Chris visited Marine Drive and, along with Dakota, offered prayers at a Shiva temple. Both were seen in traditional attire during the visit. Dakota also paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple with actors Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi.

Coldplay kicked off their India tour in Mumbai on Saturday evening, with additional performances scheduled in the city on Sunday and Tuesday. After Mumbai, the band will travel to Ahmedabad for two consecutive shows on January 25 and 26.