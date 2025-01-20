Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Chris Martin Plays "My Universe" Song, BTS, ARMY Reacts with Love (Watch Video)

British band Coldplay did their first concert in Mumbai, India, and they had a bash on the first two days, 18th and 19th of January. The third concert will be on the 21st, Tuesday. During the first two days of the concert, Chris Martin interacted with fans. He said Jai Shree Ram and also talked in Marathi and Hindi. Chris, who did a collab song 'My Universe' with BTS during the Covid-19 lockdown, was an instant hit. During his Mumbai concert, he played 'My Universe' and fans went crazy.

BTS Armies are missing their idols, as they are not performing together as a band, and fans were in super shock when Chris started playing 'My Universe'. Social media is filled with emotions from the BTS army, and they are happy to see BTS songs playing live in India.

📽️l “My Universe” do Coldplay e BTS no Coldplay Concert de hoje realizado em Mumbai, Índia 💜



🍁@bts_twt cr: Indian_ArmyBTS pic.twitter.com/JiEbUWcvbi — WHALIEN 52 Brasil⁷ 🐋 (@Whalien52Br_) January 20, 2025

Chris added, "Thank you very much, everybody, good night." He said he needs to bowl at me. "We love you, Jasprit. So, we are going to ask him to wait for 15 minutes. So, we would like to play the song one more time, this time with four of us and the 60,000 of you all in the same breath.”

Coldplay had earlier performed in the country in 2016 at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The British rock band also includes guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion.