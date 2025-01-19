Coldplay Mumbai concert: Chris Martin says 'Jai Shri Ram' as he notices fan's poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 : Coldplay kickstarted their India tour with a bang in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

Coldplay is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on January 21 as well.

Chris Martin-led British band left no stone unturned to mesmerise the crowd present at the DY Patil Stadium with their musical skills.

From singing their iconic songs such as 'Fix You' and 'A Sky Full of Stars' to turning the venue into a fairyland with colourful lights, elaborate designs and confetti cannons that showered the audience with carnival ribbons, the four happy-faced men gave all a feeling of joy and cheerfulness.

Chris, who is the band's vocalist, added "char chaand" to the show with his Hindi as well. After concluding one of his songs, he thanked the audience by saying "shukriya".

The most surprising element came when he said "Jai Shri Ram".

He was reading placards that fans held up during the concert. One of the placards read 'Jai Shri Ram'. Martin noticed it and read it loud, evoking cheer from the attendees. He also asked what it meant.

Ahead of the concert, Martin was spotted visiting the Shri Babulnath Temple with his partner and actor Dakota Johnson. Both opted for ethnic attire for their sacred visit.

The Indian leg of their Music of the Spheres tour is organised by BookMyShow Live.

