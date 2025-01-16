Coldplay's vocalist Chris Martin arrives in Mumbai ahead of band's concert, greets paps with a 'namaste' gesture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 : Excitement among music lovers has reached new heights as only two days remain until the concert of the global band Coldplay in India.

On Thursday evening, the band members landed in Mumbai. Chris Martin, best known for making Coldplay famous with his vocals on tracks such as 'Fix You' and 'A Sky Full of Stars,' was spotted exiting the airport.

He even posed for the shutterbugs and greeted them with a 'namaste' gesture.

He was spotted wearing a cool T-shirt paired with trousers, elevating his airport look with a blue beanie.

Coldplay is all set to enthral the audience in Mumbai with their gig, part of their 'Music of the Spheres' tour.

The band will perform in Mumbai for three days at DY Patil Sports Stadium: January 18, January 19, and January 21.

Before Coldplay takes the stage, the audience will have the chance to enjoy live performances by Shone, Elyanna, and Jasleen Royal.

The Indian tour of Coldplay, organized by BookMyShow Live, doesn't end here.

The band will also perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.

After their India tour, the band will kick off their Hong Kong tour in April. In the same month, they'll also perform in South Korea.

Coldplay, the British rock band, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.

