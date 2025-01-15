Coldplay Concert in Navi Mumbai: Traffic Police Imposes Parking Ban on January 18, 19 and 21 for DY Patil Stadium Event

Navi Mumbai: In preparation for the highly anticipated Coldplay concert at Dr. D.Y. Patil Stadium in Nerul, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a notification imposing a ban on the parking of all heavy and oversized vehicles within the jurisdiction of the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate. The restriction will be enforced on January 18, 19, and 21 to ensure the smooth execution of the global music event.

The decision aims to maintain the safety of artists, VIPs, and spectators while preventing traffic congestion during the concert. The notification, issued by the Turbhe Unit of Navi Mumbai Traffic Police, prohibits the movement, entry, and parking of all heavy goods transport vehicles on city routes within the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate area between 2:00 PM and midnight on the specified dates.

However, the ban will not apply to vehicles involved in essential services, such as police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, and government vehicles. Emergency service vehicles and those holding official passes issued by event management are also exempt from the restriction.

Police have urged the public to adhere to the guidelines to avoid traffic disruptions and ensure the event runs smoothly.