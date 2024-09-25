"Colourful burp-cloths": New mommy Yami Gautam shares life update post welcoming son Vedavid

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 : New mommy, Yami Gautam shared a beautiful picture of hers amidst nature and sunshine after welcoming her son Vedavid.

The photo captures Yami sitting in a chair wearing a comfy outfit paired with a multi-colour shawl wrapped around.

She posed for the camera flaunting her big smile.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Lately life has been about colourful burp-cloths, some sunshine & trees."

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcomed their first child, a baby boy into their family in May. Along with the announcement, they also shared that they have named him Vedavid.

Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Speaking of Yami's work projects, she is currently basking in the success of 'Article 370'.

'Article 370', directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Suhas Jambhale, delves into the pivotal event of the revocation of Article 370 by the Central government on August 5, 2019.

The decision, which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, is depicted through lens of realism in the film.

Alongside Yami Gautam, the film features an ensemble cast including Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar. Yami is next set to grace the screens in the upcoming film 'Dhoom Dhaam'.

