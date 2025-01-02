"Come away with me": Mira Kapoor enjoys romantic gateway with Shahid Kapoor in Maldives

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 : Mira Kapoor has treated netizens with a glimpse of her romantic gateway with her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor in the Maldives.

On Thursday, Mira shared a picture on Instagram where Shahid can be seen posing shirtless while holding his wife's hand on the beach.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Come away with me."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEUvl5lS9WC/

Recently, Mira took to social media to share a heartfelt video reflecting on the year 2024 while eagerly anticipating what's to come in 2025.

The post, filled with moments from her personal life, highlights her family's growth and the memories she has made with her husband actor Shahid Kapoor, children Mira, Zain, and friends.

In her Instagram video, Mira described 2024 as a year of fresh starts and cherished family moments, expressing her excitement for the opportunities and adventures that 2025 will bring.

Her caption read "2024 was the year for new beginnings, family & a dream. 2025, I'm ready to fly."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEOpHV6NlBh/

Mira often updates her fans about her professional and personal front by dropping posts on social media.

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. They are parents to daughter Misha, who was born in 2016, and son Zain in 2018.

Talking about Shahid's work front, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Deva'.

Recently, the makers have unveiled a new poster featuring his fresh look from the film.

Initially scheduled for a release on February 14, 2025, the action-packed thriller has now been moved up to January 31, 2025.

The new poster of 'Deva' looks raw and powerful. Shahid looks charismatic and rugged, exuding power and attitude.

The poster's appeal is further amplified by the background image of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan from his iconic era, adding a layer of nostalgia for the fans.

The project is directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

In the film, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, leading him into a perilous journey. Pooja Hegde plays the role of a journalist and the film's leading lady.

'Deva' also marks Shahid Kapoor's return to the big screen after almost a year. The actor was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' featured Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon).

The film also starred veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

On the other hand, Shahid is also set to collaborate once again with 'Haider' filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj for an untitled Sajid Nadiadwala project.

Tripti Dimri, Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda are also a part of the project. Details regarding the film's plot have not been disclosed yet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor