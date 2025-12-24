Comedian Bharti Singh Holds Her Newborn Baby for the First Time After Two Days, Gets Emotional

Television's popular comedian Bharti Singh welcomed her second baby on Friday after her water broke unexpectedly. This prompted an immediate trip to the hospital, where she later delivered her child. Her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, was by her side during the delivery.Bharti shared that she was able to hold her newborn in her arms for the first time only after two days.

Bharti, who openly shares her personal life on social media and vlogs got emotional to hold her new-born for first time. After medical tests following the baby's birth, Bharti was overcome with emotion when the hospital staff finally brought her the newborn. She lovingly cradled "Kaju," expressing her joy: "How lovely he is. Finally, Kaju is in my arms. He's a beautiful and healthy baby, like Golla. We'll show you his face very soon. Finally, my Kaju is in my arms. I received him two days later. May he be happy and healthy."

Bharti clarified that her water broke at her Mumbai home around 6 pm, not on the set of Laughter Chefs Season 3, and she proceeded to Breach Candy Hospital with Haarsh, their family, and their son Laksh (Golla). Bharti and Haarsh first met in 2009 on the sets of the reality show, Comedy Circus, where Bharti was a contestant, and Haarsh was a scriptwriter. After dating for approximately seven years, they married on December 3, 2017, in a grand ceremony in Goa. Five years into marriage, the couple welcomed Gola, their first child.