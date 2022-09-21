Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away in Delhi

Comedian Raju Srivastava has passed away in Delhi at the age of 58, confirmed his family.He suffered a heart attack on 10 August 2022 while he was working out in the gym.He underwent an angioplasty and was put on ventilator. Swelling was observed in his brain during his treatment and he was also treated by neurologists.

He ventured into stand-up comedy with the talent show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and finished as second runner-up, subsequently taking part in the spin-off, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - Champions, in which he won the title of "The King of Comedy".Srivastav also participated in Bigg Boss (Hindi season 3), the Indian counterpart of the Big Brother (franchise). After staying in the house for more than two months he was voted out on 4 December 2009.He later participated in the comedy show Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala.

