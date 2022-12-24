Comic actor Deven Bhojani makes his OTT debut with 'Taaza Khabar'

Mumbai, Dec 24 Deven Bhojani, who is often remembered for his comic roles, is all set to make his OTT debut with the web series 'Taaza Khabar'. He spoke about his OTT debut and what made him choose this web series.

"As they say, 'Change is the only Constant'; I like to mould myself as per the flow of life, both personally and professionally. It helps me explore myself more and grow gradually. Films gave me exposure to the world of entertainment, a lot of learning, and opportunities to work with superstars, but the schedules were haywire, uncertain, and stretched; plus I almost got typecast as 'Hero's friend'," the actor said.

Apart from working in films such as 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander', 'Andaz', 'Khichdi: The Movie', 'Agneepath', among others, Bhojani was also seen on the small screen and gained immense popularity in shows such s 'Malgudi Days', 'Dekh Bhai Dekh', 'Shrimaaan Shrimati', 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai', 'Wagle Ki Duniya' and many more.

"Television gave me a variety of roles, economic security, awards, and immense popularity; well it also brought fatigue and monotony," he added.

Deven is now keen on exploring the digital medium, as he mentioned: "OTT looks like a new ray of sunshine. I was waiting for the right opportunity to take a plunge into it. The way 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander' and 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' initiated my career in films and television, 'Taaza Khabar' will get the ball rolling for my phase on OTT platforms."

He further added that he was not sure about saying 'yes' when he got a call for this series but after going into detail about the concept there was no point of saying 'No' to it.

"Honestly, I wasn't sure if this was the right show to commence my OTT journey when I got a briefing over the phone but the first elaborated personal narration by the director himself did the trick."

"There wasn't any reason for me to even think twice because it was a beautiful concept, commendable writing, nuanced characters, superb ensemble cast, confident sorted producer, and one of the biggest OTT platforms," he concluded.

Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam, directed by Himank Gaur and written by the duo Hussain and Abbas Dalal, the series will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on January 6.

