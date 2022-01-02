Complaint against Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan over 'illegal use of motorcycle number

A man in Madhya Pradesh has lodged a police complaint against the alleged use of the number plate of a motorcycle illegally in a movie sequence by Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. The Indore resident claimed that the number plate is of the vehicle that belongs to him. In a scene, Vicky is seen riding the motorcycle with Sara seated behind him.

Speaking to ANI, complainant Jai Singh Yadav said, "The vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine. I don't know if the film unit is aware of it but this is illegal. They can't use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter."

Responding to the complaint, Rajendra Soni, Sub-inspector in Indore's Banganga area said, "We received a complaint. We will see whether the number plate was used illegally. Action will be taken as per provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. If the film unit is in Indore, we will try probing them."On the work front, Vicky was last seen in 'Sardar Udham'.Sara, on the other hand, last worked in 'Atrangi Re' along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

