Complaint filed against Aamir Khan for 'disrespecting Indian Army' in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been embroiled in yet another controversy. According to latest reports, a complaint has been lodged against Aamir Khan on Friday. A lawyer in Delhi, Vineet Jindal, has filed a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, alleging that Aamir’s portrayal of Laal Singh Chaddha has insulted Indian Army personnel. Vineet also said in his complaint that a sequence in the film offends the religious emotions of a specific community.Advocate Vineet Jindal in his complaint to Delhi Police alleged that there was objectionable content in the movie and sought registration of an FIR under sections153, 153A, 298 and 505 of the IPC against Khan, director Advait Chandan and Paramount Pictures.

"In the movie, the makers have depicted that a mentally challenged person was allowed to join Army to fight in the Kargil War. It is a well-known fact that the best army personnel were sent to fight the Kargil war and rigorously trained army personnel fought the war but the movie makers intentionally depicted the said situation to demoralise and defame the Indian army," Jindal said in the complaint, which he shot off to Arora.The complainant also objected to a scene, which he claimed was part of the movie, where a Pakistpersonnel asked the character Laal Singh Chaddha - "I offer Namaz and pray, Laal, why don't you do the same?". Chaddha (played by Khan) replied, "my mother said all this puja paath is malaria. It causes riots."

The statement and depiction in the movie are not only instigating and provoking sentiments but also causes "enraged emotions among the Hindu religion followers", said the complainant. Boycott calls against Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha have stymied the promotion of the big-budget adaptation of Tom Hanks’ classic Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan’s anti-India remarks in the past, his unfavourable and disparaging representation of Hindu Gods in his film PK, and his blatantly political pronouncements in the past have all contributed to the audience’s rejection.Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic, 'Forrest Gump'. The film, Aamir's first in four years, also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film has fared poorly at the box-office upon its release.