Complaint filed against Ranveer Singh in Bengaluru for allegedly hurting "religious feelings" amid 'Kantara' row

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 3 : A complaint has been filed against actor Ranveer Singh for allegedly hurting the feelings of the people of Karnataka with his mimicry of actor Rishab Shetty's character from the film 'Kantara: Chapter 1' at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

A day after apologising for imitating Rishab Shetty's character in Kantara, actor Ranveer Singh continues to face backlash.

Advocate Prashant Bethal has filed a complaint against Ranveer Singh at the High Grounds Police Station under Sections 302, 299, and 354 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly hurting the "religious feelings" of Karnataka people.

In a video sent by Advocate Prashant Bethal to ANI, Advocate said, "Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh seeking an apology is not a legal defence. An apology cannot erase the criminal liability. He has to be punished. Ignorance of fact is excusable, and ignorance of law is not excusable. I have filed a complaint against actor Ranveer Singh in High Grounds Police Station under Sections 302, 299, and 354 of BNS. He has hurt the feelings of the people of Karnataka; it is their religious feelings. Hence, he should be punished."

Actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday issued an apology after receiving criticism for reportedly mimicking actor Rishab Shetty from the film 'Kantara: Chapter 1' at IFFI 2025.

Addressing the issue on Instagram Stories, Ranveer wrote, "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration."He further added, "I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise."

In the viral video from the ceremony, Ranveer was seen praising the actor, saying, "I saw that in the theatres, Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost gets inside your body, that one shot..."

He then imitated the scene, leaving Shetty laughing, but many social media users found the act disrespectful and insensitive.'

'Kantara: Chapter 1' revolves around the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, tracing its roots back to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. Shetty plays Berme, the protector of the Kantara forest and its tribal communities.

The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the film 'Dhurandhar'. It is directed by Aditya Dhar. It is slated to release in theatres on December 5.

