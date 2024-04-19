"Completely fake": Preity Zinta shuts down reports claiming she wants to sign Rohit as Punjab skipper next IPL season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 : Punjab Kings co-owner and actor Preity Zinta has been and continues to be the biggest cheerleader for her franchise in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. She has been by the side of her team through thick and thin, but of late, a quote has been wrongly attributed to her.

Speculations have been building around Rohit Sharma's future with Mumbai Indians after he was replaced as the skipper of the five-time champions by Hardik Pandya ahead of the ongoing season. Amid these speculations, a new report surfaced online claiming that Zinta is keen to have Rohit in her team at next year's mega auction.

However, on Friday, Preity shrugged off all rumours claiming she was willing to have Rohit, who led Mumbai to five IPL titles in his 10-year reign at the helm, sign on the dotted line.

Taking to her official X handle, Preity posted, "#Fakenews ! All these articles are completely fake & baseless. I hold Rohit Sharma in very high regard & am a big fan of his, but I have NEVER DISCUSSED him in any interview nor made this STATEMENT !"

https://twitter.com/realpreityzinta/status/1781330285117796458

Southpaw Shikhar Dhawan, the captain of the Mohali-based franchise, is currently forced on the sidelines due to an injury and the timing of the false news makes it all the more sour, the 49-year-old Preity added.

"I also have a lot of respect for Shikhar Dhawan & he being currently injured , makes these articles appear in very poor taste. These articles are a perfect example of how misinformation is picked up without any verification & circulated online. I humbly request all Media to refrain from circulating this & embarrassing all concerned parties All I want to say is that we have a great team currently & our only focus is to win games & make the most out of #IPL2024 Thank you. @PunjabKingsIPL," Preity added.

Currently, PBKS is at the ninth spot with two wins and five losses, with a total of four points. They lost their previous match against Mumbai Indians on Thursday by nine runs.

This season has seen PBKS put on some interesting matches that have gone down the wire. Despite their game being inconsistent, they have shown a lot of fighting spirit in their matches. Uncapped stars Shashank Singh (187 runs in seven matches at an average of 62.33 and strike rate of 179.80) and Ashutosh Sharma (156 runs in four matches at an average of 52.00 and a strike rate of over 205) have become a subject of hype and chatter in cricketing cirlces for their crazy hitting skills down the order.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor