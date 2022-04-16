Condom brand congratulates Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on their wedding

Wishing Alia and Ranbir on their wedding, a condom brand shared a hilarious message inspired from Ranbir’s popular ‘Channa Mereya’. “Dear Ranbir and Alia, Mehfil mein tere, Hum na rahe jo, Fun toh nahi hai. Earlier, a popular condom brand has shared a hilarious message for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif as well after their hush hush wedding. "Dear Katrina and Vicky, you have got to be 'kidding' if we are not invited", read the post shared by the condom brand on its official Instagram page. They had captioned the post as, “Pun and admission to your wedding: intended!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony hosted at the Bandra residence. The couple’s families and close friends were in attendance for this two-day affair. Announcing her wedding on Instagram, Alia Bhatt had shared eight pictures, as a tribute to Ranbir’s lucky number 8. “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special,” Alia wrote.