Cong seeks fresh probe into death of woman Malayalam film director 3 years ago

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4 After friends of Nayana Suryan, a director who was found dead at her rented home three years ago, sought a fresh probe, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday also seeking a fresh probe into her death.

Even though the police had probed the case three years ago, it appeared to have reached no conclusion and it was dismissed as a suicide.

It was after the autopsy report surfaced in the public domain, that her friends strongly disagreed with it as it said she committed suicide by strangulating herself. However, the report also mentioned injuries on her abdomen which led to calls for reopening the case and a fresh probe.

Satheesan said that with the friends and family members of the deceased expressing serious doubts about the police probe and the findings in the autopsy report, a fresh probe is needed.

The Kerala police has now formed a special team to conduct the probe.

The 28-year-old film maker was a close associate of award winning director Lenin Rajendran who passed away on January 14, 2019.

The death of Rajendran was a shock to her and when she was found dead on February 24, 2019, the general impression was that she was deeply upset over the passing away of her mentor.

Suryan had worked in films by Rajendran besides her own and had done several advertisements also, in addition to directing stage shows here and abroad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor