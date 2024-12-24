Congress Leader Files Complaint Against Allu Arjun and Director Sukumar For Insulting Police

Congress MLC Teenmar Mallanna has filed a complaint against filmmaker Sukumar, actor Allu Arjun, and the producers of Pushpa: The Rule at Medipally Police Station in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The complaint accuses the film of depicting the police in a derogatory manner.

Speaking to the media, Mallanna shared his concerns after watching the film in theaters. He pointed out specific scenes he found troubling, including one where a sandalwood smuggler crashes into a police officer’s car, causing the officer to fall into a swimming pool. He further alleged that the scene implied someone urinating in the pool, which he described as deeply humiliating to the police force.

Complaint filed against the movie Pushpa 2 at Medipally Police Station by MLC Teenmaar Mallanna



Criticism over a scene where a noose is thrown into a swimming pool while an officer is in it, claiming it demeans the police.



Mallanna called for strict action against director Sukumar, actor Allu Arjun, and the producers responsible for the controversial scenes. He also criticized the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for allowing the scenes without edits. “Why did the censor board approve such scenes? What message are we sending to society with films like these? They not only insult the police but also mislead audiences,” Mallanna said. He urged authorities to take a firm stance against filmmakers who produce content that disrespects individuals or institutions. Mallanna also emphasized the need to promote cinema with meaningful messages, calling for a ban on films that degrade public servants or other groups.