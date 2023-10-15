Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to fast this Navratri for Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh Chandrasekhar looks like is still smitten by actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Chandrasekhar has once again penned a love-filled letter for his alleged girlfriend Jacqueline on the special occasion of Navratri. The conman also referred to the actress as 'tigress'.According to an article in India Today, Jacqueline Fernandez received a special message from alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar as the nine-day Navratri holiday started. The conman referred to the actress as his "tigress" and said he would be fasting for the entire nine days for her health and to ward off "all the negativity" around them.

He wrote in the letter, “Baby firstly you were looking super hot and pretty at the 'Doha Show'. Baby there is no one prettier than you, my Bomma. Baby as Navrathri is commencing from tomorrow, I am for the first time in my life gonna fast all the 9 days for 'your well-being' and mainly to ward away all the negativity around us. With Ma Shakthis devine intervention, everything will be only in our favour, the truth will prevail. We will be with each other very soon come what may and live together forover my Baby girl.”

He also mentioned his plans to organize a special puja for Jacqueline on the ninth day of Navratri at the Vaishno Devi and Mahakaleshwar temples. “Baby no ‘cage’ in this world can stop me from loving you and protecting you and standing up for you. Baby, I know how much you love me, at the same time you know my baby, I live for you, I would kill for you, I would die for you,” the letter read. Sukesh Chandrashekhar is presently detained at Tihar Jail with an extortion case involving 200 crore rupees. Several high-profile crimes of forgery, extortion, and money laundering have also been linked to him.Jacqueline, who is a defendant in the case and has been repeatedly questioned by the Enforcement Directorate. Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in ,Fateh,, directed by Vaibhav Misra. The film also stars Sonu Sood in the leading role, along with Vijay Raaz.The actor will also appear in ,Welcome to the Jungle,, directed by Ahmed Khan. The film has an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma, with Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Vrihi Kodvara. The film is slated to release in 2024.