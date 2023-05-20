Contestant Arjit Taneja gives up cheat days to be his fittest to win 'KKK 13'

Mumbai, May 20 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' contestant Arjit Taneja knows the show is going to be tougher than ever, and that's why he's adopted a new fitness regime to prepare for it.

Taking inspiration from his role models Salman Khan and Chris Hemsworth, Arjit is pushing himself to his limits with intense weightlifting sessions, practicing Muay Thai, and following a high-protein diet.

He has even given up cheat days, all for the sake of being in his fittest form for the show. With this level of dedication and preparation, it's clear that Arjit is ready to give his competitors a run for their money.

Talking about his excitement, Arjit said: "I feel incredibly lucky to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, which is such a prestigious show. I have always been a big fan of the show, and I can't believe I'm actually going to be on it."

"Winning this season means everything to me, and I am willing to put in all the effort and hard work it takes to achieve my goal. I am lucky to have trainers who understand my vision of fitness and are helping me get into my best shape. Salman Khan and Chris Hemsworth have always been my role models, and I am trying to learn as much as I can from their fitness journeys."

He added: I am excited to be in this phase of transformation and am ready to give it my all. Cheat days are out of the question for me; that's how much Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 matters to me. I can't wait for my fans to see me in this new avatar."

