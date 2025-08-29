Coolie Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajinikanth’s Film Crosses Rs 270 Crore in India – Check Earnings

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajinikanth’s action-drama Coolie has crossed the Rs 270-crore mark at the domestic box office after 15 days. The film, released on August 14, faced a direct clash with War 2 starring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan. According to the Sacnilk, Coolie earned 2.4 crore across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada on Thursday, August 28. The film opened with a strong Rs 65-crore collection on its first day but has since slowed down.

The Tamil version earned Rs 1.25 crore on Thursday. The film recorded 12.69 percent occupancy in Tamil. With its 15-day total, the film has reached Rs 271.5 crore in India. At the global box office, Coolie has grossed over Rs 500 crore.

The film also stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj. Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde appear in special roles. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It marks Rajinikanth’s 50th year in cinema.