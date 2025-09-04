Coolie OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rajinikanth’s Action Thriller Film Online

Coolie OTT Release Date: Rajinikanth’s action thriller Coolie is all set for its digital release. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 11, 2025. The movie will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The streaming in a post on Thursday, shared a new poster of Coolie featuring Thalaivar and wrote, "get ready to vibe with the saga of Deva, Simon, and Dahaa 🔥#CoolieOnPrime, Sep 11 (sic)".

Coolie is an action drama that features Rajinikanth as Deva, a former union leader whose life changes after his close friend’s death. The cast includes Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir, along with cameos by Upendra and Aamir Khan.

Coolie Box Office Collection

At the box office, Coolie had a thunderous start but slowed down in its third week. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 282.45 crore net in India in 21 days and crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide. In Tamil Nadu alone, it has earned around Rs 150 crore.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 350 crore, the film became one of the highest-grossing Tamil titles of 2025. Despite competition from War 2 and new international releases, Coolie maintained strong collections in its first two weeks.