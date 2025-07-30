‘Coolie’ Trailer to Drop Aug 2: Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna Light Up the Screen

Sun Pictures’ most-awaited cinematic spectacle, Coolie – The Powerhouse, is fueling nationwide frenzy ahead of its release. Headlined by the legendary Superstar Rajinikanth, this ₹400 crore mega-production features a dream ensemble cast — Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan — under the direction of mass cinema maestro Lokesh Kanagaraj.With three chartbusting songs — Monica, Powerhouse, Disco and Chikitu — already setting the internet on fire, the film now gears up for its official trailer launch on August 2nd, 2025.

To mark the build-up, the makers unveiled a power-packed ensemble poster, showcasing the titanic trio — Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, and Nagarjuna — all in commanding form. Buzz suggests that the trailer will be loaded with adrenaline-pumping action, vintage Rajini swagger, Aamir in a never-seen-before avatar, Nagarjuna’s menacing screen presence, and Anirudh Ravichander’s electrifying background score that ties it all together. Advance booking buzz is already off the charts, especially in overseas markets where Rajinikanth’s global fanbase is driving record pre-sales. Industry chatter hints that Coolie – The Powerhouse might be Tamil cinema’s biggest-ever crossover.