'Couldn't have wished for better father': Sonam Kapoor pens adorable birthday note for Anil Kapoor

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja showered love over her father-the evergreen actor Anil Kapoor as he turned 65 on Friday.

The 'Khoobsurat' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of adorable pictures with her father to mark his birthday.

The first snap is a throwback picture from Sonam's wedding festivities where the father-daughter duo could be seen smiling for the camera. The other one is a candid picture that captures Anil happily clicking a picture of his birthday cake, as Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja also peeps into his phone.

Sonam also shared two adorable pictures from her childhood album where Anil could be seen giving a gleeful chuckle while holding Sonam in his hands.

Sharing the pictures, Sonam wrote, "Happiest Birthday, daddy! Your courage, humility, and warmth always inspires me. There is no one like you, and I couldn't have wished for a better father. There may be distance between us but you're my heart, so you're always with me. Love you!"

Sonam Kapoor's cousin sister- actor Janhvi Kapoor also wished her 'chachu' with a sweet birthday note on Instagram story.

Sharing the 'Nayak' actor's picture, she wrote, "Chachu Happy birthday!! You're one more year younger!! Continue killing it we all love you."

Sonam's brother Arjun Kapoor also wished the evergreen actor with a special post on his Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'. He is also a part of upcoming movies- 'Animal', 'Takht', and 'Fighter' co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

( With inputs from ANI )

