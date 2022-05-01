Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony to continue as planned after Naomi Judd's demise

Following the news of country music star Naomi Judd's death on Saturday at 76, the medallion ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will continue as per schedule.

According to Deadline, Judd along with her daughter Wynonna was set to be inducted as The Judds. A representative informed the outlet that Wynonna is expected to attend the ceremony.

In a statement provided to Billboard, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Kyle Young, said, "We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Naomi Judd, who enters the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow as a member of mother-daughter duo The Judds...Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history. Her triumphant life story overshadows today's tragic news."

Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds' official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna's music will endure," Young continued.

Earlier on Saturday Judd's death was announced by her daughters Wynonna and Ashley on social media. As of now, no memorial plans have been announced yet, according to Deadline.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor