CPM files police complaint against Paresh Rawal over 'cook fish for Bengalis' remark

West Bengal State Secretary Md Salim filed a police complaint against veteran actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal over his remarks on Bengali. Salim alleged Rawal's comment was provocative and it could incite "riots and destroy the harmony between Bengali and other communities".The complaint holds relevance as Paresh Rawal drew flak over his statements linking inflation, gas cylinders, Bengalis and fish during BJP's campaign speech on Tuesday. On Friday, he apologised for his take on the subject and said that the statement was in reference to illegal 'Bangladeshis and Rohingyas'.

CPI(M) leader's complaint read, "Such speech in the public domain has been made to provoke riots and destroy the harmony between Bengali community and other communities across the country and cause public mischief." Salim also said that the innuendo and the insinuation made in the said speech as regards all Bengalis being foreigners and illegal migrants is likely and bound to invoke sentiments of hatred, ill will among other communities against Bengali."A large number of Bengalis reside outside the limits of the State. I apprehend that many of them will be prejudicially targeted and affected because of the vicious remarks made by Paresh Rawal," Salim's complaint stated.

Rawal was criticised by the Bengali community.The actor had said, "Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis. After stern takes on his comment, Rawal said, "let me clarify" in his apology. He tweeted, "of course the fish is not the issue AS GUJARATIS DO COOK AND EAT FISH . BUT LET ME CLARIFY BY BENGALI I MEANT ILLEGAL BANGLA DESHI N ROHINGYA. BUT STILL IF I HAVE HURT YOUR FEELINGS AND SENTIMENTS I DO APOLOGISE.