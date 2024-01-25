'Crakk': Second song 'Jeena Haraam' from Nora Fatehi, Vidyut Jammwal starrer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 : Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Crakk' on Thursday unveiled the second track of the film 'Jeena Haraam'.

Taking to Instagram, Nora Fatehi shared glimpse of the song which she captioned, "Keep the volume high and expect the temperature to get higher because you are about to experience #JeenaHaraam. Song Out Now, Link In Bio! #CRAKK - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa releasing on 23rd February 2024."

Penned and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song is sung by Vishal Mishra and Shilpa Rao.

The song features Nora Fatehi and Vidyut Jammwal showcasing their sizzling chemistry.

Helmed by Aditya Datt, the makers recently unveiled the teaser for the film, which received good responses from the audiences.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in the lead roles.'Crakk' is a survival thriller. Aditya Datt, who helmed the film, is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013).

As per a statement, 'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports".'Crakk' also marks the reunion of the dynamic duo Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after Commando 3.

It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

'Crakk' is all set to hit theatres on February 23, 2024.

