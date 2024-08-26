'Crash Landing on You' actor Kim Soo-hyun to star in K-drama 'Knock-Off' set for 2025 release

Washington [US], August 26 : South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is set to lead the cast in the upcoming Disney+ K-drama series 'Knock-Off,' which is scheduled for release in 2025.

Known for his acclaimed roles in 'My Love from The Star,' 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay,' and 'Queen of Tears,' Kim Soo-hyun will be joined by actress Cho Boah, who has garnered attention for her performances in 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed' and 'Military Prosecutor Doberman', according to Deadline.

The highly anticipated crime drama, penned by Han Junghoon, renowned for his work on 'Song of the Bandits' and '38 Task Force', will explore gripping narratives within the genre.

According to Deadline, the series will be directed by Park Hyeonseok, known for his contributions to 'Song of the Bandits' and 'Stranger 2.'

Disney+ has recently released notable successful K-drama hits such as 'Moving,' 'Big Bet,' and 'The Worst of Evil.'

Currently, 'A Shop For Killers' stands as the most-watched local original series on Disney+ in the Asia-Pacific region for 2024, according to Deadline.

Kim Soo-hyun's other notable works include, 'Dream High', 'My Love from the Star', 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay', 'Queen of Tears', 'Secretly, Greatly' and others.

'Dream High' (2011) musical drama, where Kim Soo-hyun played the role of Sam Dong, marked a significant breakthrough in his career.

The series, which follows the lives of students at a performing arts school, showcased Kim Soo-hyun's acting with singing and dancing talent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor