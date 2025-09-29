Crew 2: Rhea Kapoor Clears the Air on Rumours About Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu’s Film

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu's Crew emerged as one of the big hits of 2024. Following its tremendous success, it has been reported that the creators are poised to advance the franchise with a sequel.A few days ago, one of the entertainment portal reported that that the idea is to make Crew 2 with 3 A-list actresses, and while Kareena is confirmed for the sequel, other details are under wraps for now.

Now, producer Rhea Kapoor and her company, Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN), have released a statement on the ongoing speculation regarding the sequel of Crew. They clarified that any official news about the sequel or future projects will be announced by AKFCN when the stories and timing are right.

The statement read, “We remain grateful for the love, curiosity, and critical acclaim that Crew continues to receive around the world. On behalf of AKFCN, we warmly congratulate Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon for the recognition and nominations their performances are earning. As for what the future holds, any news about the next chapter of AKFCN, including where the world of Crew goes from here and the stories yet to come, will be shared by AKFCN in due course, when the time – and the stories – are ready." Released in 2024, Crew stars Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu as three flight attendants entangled in a gold-smuggling scheme. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan the film received positive reviews from the audience and had earned over ₹100 crore at the box office.