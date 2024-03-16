Crew trailer: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti will make you board a flight filled with entertainment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 : Entertainment is guaranteed when there is a trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The trailer of the forthcoming film 'Crew' is proof of this fact.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air "bada**" air hostesses.

On Saturday, the trailer of the film was unveiled.

The trailer shows Kareena, Tabu and Kriti as frustrated flight attendants who are fed up with unpaid dues, dead-end jobs. But one day, they discovered kilos of gold bars strapped on a passed-out passenger's body. While they planned to steal the bars, they ended up being surrounded by several hilarious hurdles.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma's special appearance will grab your attention.

The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024.

Earlier it was slated to release on March 22 but the makers have decided to push the film's release. 'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor after the 2018 female buddy comedy 'Veere Di Wedding'.

