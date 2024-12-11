Crime Patrol Actor Sapna Singh's 14-Year Old Son Found Dead In Bareilly; Drug Overdose Suspected

Actor Sapna Singh held a protest in Bareilly after her 14-year-old son, Sagar Gangwar, was found dead under suspicious circumstances. The protest ended on Tuesday after over 90 minutes when the police assured her that action would be taken. Sagar’s two friends, Anuj and Sunny, both adults, were arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday.

According to officials, while the postmortem report did not pinpoint the exact cause of death, it revealed signs of poisoning or a drug overdose. Viscera samples have been sent for further testing. Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam stated that Anuj and Sunny admitted during interrogation that they had consumed drugs and alcohol with Sagar, which led to an overdose and caused his collapse. Panicking, they dragged his body to a nearby field and abandoned it.

Sagar, a Class 8 student, had been staying with his maternal uncle, Om Prakash, in Anand Vihar Colony. His body was discovered on Sunday morning near Adalakhia village, within the jurisdiction of the Izzatnagar police station. Initially treated as an unidentified case, the investigation took a turn when CCTV footage from near the incident site showed Anuj and Sunny dragging Sagar’s body, leading to their detention.

The incident triggered protests in Sagar’s village, where locals blocked roads and demanded a second postmortem. Sapna Singh, known for her roles in "Crime Patrol" and "Mati Ki Banno," returned from Mumbai to find her son dead. Devastated, she called for justice. In response to the protests, the police filed a new FIR at Bhuta police station and added murder charges to the case.