'Criminal Justice' new season announced, Pankaj Tripathi returns as Madhav Mishra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : The return of the popular series, 'Criminal Justice', has been announced with a new season set to stream on an OTT platform.

Directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with BBC Studios India, this new chapter will see Pankaj Tripathi reprising his role as lawyer Madhav Mishra, a character that has become a fan-favourite for his wit and tenacity.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7DuDfnIzg9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The fourth season of 'Criminal Justice' is expected to continue exploring intricate legal battles and the profound personal dilemmas they bring.

Reflecting on his role, Pankaj Tripathi, said, "In the hall of fame of on-screen lawyers, I feel that Madhav Mishra has earned his place with 'Criminal Justice'. I could not believe how much Madhav's character in the series resembled me. Every victory felt like my own, and every defeat felt like a personal loss. As we bring season 4 of 'Criminal Justice', we delve further into the life of Madhav Mishra and his ability to front complex cases with such ease and permanence."

Set in the bustling city of Mumbai, the show, which is based on the British series of the same name, delves into the complexities of the Indian criminal justice system through the lens of one man's journey, a statement said.

The show explores various themes such as justice, morality, and redemption. It will stream soon exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

