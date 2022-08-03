Criminal Justice Season 3 Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi returns as everyone's favourite advocate Madhav Mishra

Pankaj Tripathi is back as the fan favourite lawyer Madhav Mishra to impress the audience again. After giving two power-packed standalone seasons, the ace actor is back with the third instalment of the legal drama show. The makers have released the teaser of the upcoming series, which gives a glimpse into a whole new world of this attorney. In the almost half-minute-long video, Pankaj is seen as the witty lawyer as he tackles one of the toughest cases of his career. Directed by Rohan Sippy, Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Speaking about his role in the show, Pankaj said, “In the new season, he (Madhav Mishra) sets out on a new adventure, where he questions the limits of our laws. There is much more to look out for in this season, with Madhav Mishra taking a deep dive into the legal battles of his clients.”Meanwhile, speaking about the lawyer’s latest case, Rohan Sippy said, this time Madhav Mishra questions the judiciary and its limits by revealing a never-before-seen side to our legal systems. “The new season captures his fight insightfully and sensitively in their rawest form,” he said.