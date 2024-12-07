Critics Choice Awards 2025: 'Citadel Honey Bunny' nominated under Best Foreign Language category

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 : Citadel: Honey Bunny received a nomination under the the Best Foreign Language category for the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards 2025.

After bagging Best Series (critics) and Best Screenplay awards at Filmfare OTT Awards 2024, the makers of Citadel: Honey Bunny will be eyeing to add another milestone by securing a Critics Choice Award next year.

The action-packed series stars Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles. It is the spin-off to the American television series Citadel on Amazon Prime Video which starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Raj & DK shared the news of the nomination. While sharing the poster, he wrote,

"This is incredible! So excited to be nominated for the prestigious Critics Choice Awards!"

The show will compete with series 'Acapulco', 'La Maquina', 'The Law According To Lidia Poet', 'My Brilliant Friend', 'Pachinko', 'Senna' and 'Squid Game' for the award.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian instalment of the global 'Citadel' franchise. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and emotional drama, cinema enthusiasts appreciated the chemistry between Samantha and Varun as they navigate a world of espionage, betrayal and danger.

Following this, Varun will be returning to the silver screens after this film 'Bawaal' which was released in 2023. He will be next seen in the film Baby John. It is directed by A Kaleeswaran and backed by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee. Alongside Dhawan, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

This upcoming project marks a significant shift for Dhawan, who embraces a more rugged and action-oriented persona than seen before.

The makers released the teaser of the film a month ago. The teaser, referred to as a "taster cut," gives audiences a glimpse into the film's narrative and its pivotal characters.

It paints 'Baby John' as a mass action drama enriched with emotional undertones. Dhawan plays a police officer and single father, portraying a character who is not afraid to confront adversaries head-on.

Baby John will be released in theatres worldwide on December 25.

