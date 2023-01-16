Critics Choice Awards: Jennifer Coolidge wins Best Supporting Actress in Drama Series for 'The White Lotus'

Los Angeles, Jan 16 Actress Jennifer Coolidge was named as the Best Supporting Actress in Drama Series for 'The White Lotus' at the 28th Critics Choice Awards.

A tweet from the 28th Critics Choice Awards reads: "Congratulations to @JENCOOLIDGE for winning the CriticsChoice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. #TheWhiteLotus #CriticsChoiceAwards."

Coolidge was nominated alongside names such as Milly Alcock - House of the Dragon, Carol Burnett - Better Call Saul, Julia Garner - Ozark, Audra McDonald - The Good Fight and Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul.

The actress won the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology even at the 80th Golden Globes Awards and the show 'The White Lotus' lifted the award for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television.

'The White Lotus' follows the guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain whose stay is affected by their various psychosocial dysfunctions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor