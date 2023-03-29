Cuteness alert! Anil Kapoor shares pictures with wife Sunita from Austria

Vienna [Austria], March 29 : Actor l Kapoor not only treats his fans with fitness goals but couple goals too. On Wednesday 'The Night Manager' actor dropped cute pictures with his wife Sunita Kapoor from their vacation in Austria's Altaussee.

Taking to Instagram, l shared a glimpse from Altaussee diaries.

In the pictures, the power couple can be seen twinning in black winter outfits.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqXC305qoN9/

l looked handsome and ever-green in solo pictures as he can be seen dressed in a black overcoat and black jeans which he paired with sports shoes and pair of shades.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "With love from Altaussee. Austria."

l's daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor re-shared his post on her Insta stories and wrote, "So sweet. Love you mama and dad."

Few days ago, l celebrated his wife's 58th birthday with family and friends.

He also penned a beautiful note to wish his wife. He wrote, "My biggest blessing was born today...my beautiful wife! Sunita, life with you has been nothing short of a dream. A dream that I'm lucky enough to live each day! Thank you for being my dream and my dream partner/friend/wife/girl, always and forever... Happy Birthday my love!! @kapoor.sunita"

Meanwhile, on the work front, l was recently seen in the action thriller series 'The Night Manager' alongside actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Helmed by Sandeep Modi, the series also starred Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in lead roles and streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

He will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

