'Cuttputlli' Trailer: Akshay Kumar fights his biggest challenge as he hunts a serial killer

The makers of Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli dropped the trailer of their suspense thriller . The trailer is loaded with power-packed performances and a gripping storyline, with Akshay Kumar promising to deliver what could be his best film this year.Joined by Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, Chandrachur Singh, Ranjit Tewari, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Akshay and the Disney+ Hotstar Head of Content and HSM Entertainment Network, Gaurav Banerjee, were seen at the trailer launch.

The trailer was released in the most innovative way at an event where Akshay was seen performing, literally, as a 'Cuttputli' (puppet) hanging from various strings. This stunning act was choreographed by Shiamak Davar.The film stars Akshay Kumar as cop in the quaint town of Kasauli, who is on a hunt for a serial killer. The trailer shows how the killer has claimed two victims already and leaves their dead bodies in public spaces: a bench at a viewpoint and a large drain pipe. The police must nab him as soon as possible before claims more innocent victims.Cuttputlli will be released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on 2nd September and will be available to all platform subscribers. For fans in the U.S Cuttputlli will stream exclusively on Hulu.

