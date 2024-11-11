Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande recall being "devastated" upon wrapping 'Wicked'

Washington [US], November 11 : 'Wicked' stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who play the roles of Elphaba and Glinda respectively in the movie talked about their on-screen friendship and how it has turned into reality, reported Deadline.

"I was devastated," said Erivo while talking about how it was to shoot for the film which was also interrupted by both stars' separate Covid diagnoses and the actors' strike.

Grande added, "The whole day was a nightmare. We cried every minute, every hour. We both were in a horrible state for a few days."

Both actresses added that letting the characters go was "really hard", and "I don't think we ever truly, fully will. I think we both needed them the way that they needed each other ... We brought our corsets home and our shoes and our wands. I still have all of my wigs."

Erivo and Grande talked about their strong relationship. "Thank goodness," Erivo said of Grande's casting, "because it was not the two ladies that I was auditioning with." (Amanda Seyfried, Dove Cameron and Renee Rapp are among the actresses who auditioned for the role of Glinda.)

Erivo and Grande touched on their close bond, "For some reason, we just connected immediately. Our voices really worked together. And I think from that moment on, we've been building, and it's been the most fruitful relationship of my life," Erivo said, reported Deadline.

'Wicked' is a movie adaptation of Winnie Holzman's 2003 Tony Award-winning musical, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. The film chronicles the narrative of an odd relationship between the soon-to-be Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of the South, and how their lives alter once they meet the great and powerful Wizard of Oz.

Wicked is in theaters on November 22.

