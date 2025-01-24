Daaku Maharaaj' Success Meet: Pragya Jaiswal Expresses Thankfulness Towards Nandamuri Balakrishna and Filmmakers

Pragya Jaiswal is basking in the blockbuster success of her latest release, 'Daaku Maharaaj'. Recently, the actress graced the film's success meeting and expressed gratitude towards her co-star Nanadamuri Balakrishna, director Bobby Kolli, and music director Thaman. Speaking about Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal said, "You are truly a legend, truly the God of masses. Thank you for this second opportunity, and for having me as your co-actor. I am so blessed, honoured, and privileged. I give my best performances with you. You make my performances better."

Expressing gratitude towards director Bobby Kolli, Pragya Jaiswal shared, "Thank you Bobby sir for the most pathbreaking and powerful role that I have ever done. I could not picture myself as Kaveri, but you gave me my most terrific fight sequence being a pregnant wife, and fighting and killing goons. You are one of the finest directors I have worked with and I am so grateful to you for 'Daaku Maharaaj'."

She also spoke about working with music director Thaman,'. "You have been killing it with every film, and I think you are also our lucky charm. I have given my biggest hits with you as the music director of our film. Thank you for your electric music, your magic, and your passion. I know you live, breathe, and eat music," she shared.

Pragya Jaiswal played the lead role of Kaveri in 'Daaku Maharaaj' alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, and Shraddha Srinath. The film witnessed a successful run in the South belt and now, it is gearing up to take the Hindi audience on a rollercoaster from January 24 with its dubbed version.