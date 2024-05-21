Dakota Johnson explores self-discovery in trailer for 'Am I OK?'

Washington [US], May 21 : Dakota Johnson is poised to captivate audiences in the upcoming dramedy 'Am I OK?', where she ventures into the realm of self-discovery and sexual identity.

The trailer, released recently, offers a glimpse into this engaging narrative directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, set to debut on Max next month following its Sundance premiere, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b80FbdimIHs&ab_channel=Max

In this eagerly awaited feature, Johnson's character Lucy embarks on a journey of introspection alongside her lifelong friend Jane, portrayed by Sonoya Mizuno.

As Jane plans a move to London, Lucy grapples with revealing a secret about herself, prompting moments of humour and heartfelt revelations.

The trailer showcases the dynamic between Lucy and Jane, with Mizuno's character offering support and wisdom as Lucy navigates her feelings and desires.

A particularly memorable exchange in the trailer underscores Lucy's uncertainty, humorously contrasting the complexities of relationships with the simplicity of choosing ice cream flavours.

Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, who make their feature directorial debut, infuse the film with authenticity and humour, drawing from their own experiences, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Their collaboration underscores the significance of their partnership, as Notaro expressed during the film's Sundance premiere, emphasizing their shared creative vision.

While maintaining a balance between comedy and poignant moments, the film invites audiences to empathize with the characters' journeys, fostering a deeper connection.

With a stellar cast including Jermaine Fowler, Kiersey Clemons, and Molly Gordon, 'Am I OK?' is set to premiere on June 6.

