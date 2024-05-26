Dance Deewane Season 4 Winners Gaurav Sharma and Nithin NJ Bags Trophy and 20 Lakh Rs Cash Prize

The final episode of Dance Deewane Season 4 was incredibly impressive, with intense competition and exceptional performances that captivated audiences across the country. Nithin and Gaurav emerged as the winners, securing the coveted trophy and a cash prize. According to the reports of India today winners took home the shining trophy and rs. 20 lakh cash prize. The entertainment channel colors took Instagram and official confirmed Nithin and Gaurav as a winner.

Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty, the esteemed judges of the show, congratulated the winners and praised their remarkable journey. Madhuri expressed her admiration for the duo's artistry, highlighting the plethora of masterful performances they delivered throughout the season. She expressed confidence in their ability to inspire future generations with their unparalleled talent. Reflecting on his journey on Dance Deewane, Gaurav shared insights with ETimes, revealing the unique bond he formed with Nithin despite the language barrier. Communicating solely through music and dance, the duo overcame linguistic differences to create magic on the dance floor. Gaurav emphasized the universality of rhythm in music, transcending language barriers and forging a deep connection between them.

Throughout the show, Madhuri showered Gaurav and Nithin with blessings, awarding them with shagun of Rs. 101 on multiple occasions. The grand finale witnessed captivating performances, with Suniel Shetty showcasing his moves to "Sandese Aate Hai" and Madhuri mesmerizing the audience with "Khoya Hain." Adding to the festivities, Kartik Aaryan graced the stage, adding to the celebratory atmosphere with his infectious energy.

While announcing winner they captioned it as,“Dance Deewane ki trophy hui @gauravsharmaofficial_ aur @nithin.nj__ ke naam (Dance Deewane trophy now belongs to Gaurav and Nithin). Congratulations to the winners.” Actors Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty are the judges of the dance reality show. Dance Deewane 4 airs on Colors.

