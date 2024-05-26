'Dance Deewane' winners Nithin, Gaurav now wish to choreograph Hrithik Roshan

New Delhi, May 26 Bengaluru boy Nithin NJ and Delhi’s Gaurav Sharma, the 'Dance Deewane' winner duo, shared that they would like to choreograph for Bollywood's 'Greek God' Hrithik Roshan.

At the show's 'Parivaar Ki Grand Finale Party' on Saturday night, the winners performed on the tracks 'Hai Rama' and 'Roop Suhana Lagta Hai' from the 1994 vigilante action film 'The Gentleman'. Along with the trophy, the winners were awarded a prize money of Rs 20 lakh.

Talking to IANS, Nithin, who is 19 years old, said he has participated in various dance reality shows in the South. "It was my dream to do the North's 'Dance Deewane'. This was not easy but I did the hard work,” Nithin said.

For 22-year-old Gaurav, it was a very 'khushhaal' journey on 'Dance Deewane'.

On whom the two would like to choreograph in the future, Nithin named three stars: Thalapathy Vijay, Yash and Hrithik Roshan. Gaurav also expressed his desire to choreograph Hrithik.

Looking back their performances, the duo said they really enjoyed performing on 'Eyy Bidda'. In the words of Nithin, "The 'Eyy Bidda' performance was my favourite because it was a very jolly act."

The 'Eyy Bidda' performance was Gaurav's favourite too. "In the other performances we have done stunts, but in that act there was only fun, dancing, and there was the interaction with the judges."

Talking about their most emotional moments in their 'Dance Deewane' journey, Nithin said: "When my Nana and Nani came in the grandparents' masti episode. I got very emotional about it. It was my dream to bring my Nana-Nani on to the stage and make them see my performance. They were very happy. They also danced on the stage, which was a very cute moment."

For Gaurav, his best moments was "when my parents came on the stage".

On where they would like to see themselves after five years, Nithin said: "I want to be seen as an actor on the big screen. I have to fulfil that dream.” Gaurav wants to become a full-time choreographer in the years ahead.

The last episode kicked off with the dance queen and judge Madhuri Dixit Nene setting the stage ablaze by grooving to 'Khoya Hain'. Emotions soared when the other judge, Suniel Shetty, sang 'Sandese Aate Hain' from J.P. Datta's 'Border', where he and Sunny Deol played the lead roles. His performance moved everyone to tears, adding a heartfelt touch to the spectacle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor